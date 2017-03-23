Cesca Therapeutics Inc (KOOL) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Cesca Therapeutics an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) opened at 3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm’s market cap is $29.76 million.

In related news, major shareholder (Hong Kong) Ltd Boyalife acquired 6,102,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,379,413.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,838,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

