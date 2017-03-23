FinnCap reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 132 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Cello Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 124.50 ($1.54).

Shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 105.47 million. Cello Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 123.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cello Group plc’s (CLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/cello-group-plcs-cll-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cello Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Cello Group plc

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.