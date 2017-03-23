Cello Group plc (CLL) Given “Buy” Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) in a research note published on Wednesday. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 131 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLL. FinnCap reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.63) target price on shares of Cello Group plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Cello Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.50 ($1.54).

Shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.50. 49,532 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.85. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 105.47 million. Cello Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 123.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Cello Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

About Cello Group plc

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

