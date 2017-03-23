Cello Group plc (CLL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cello Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) opened at 121.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 105.04 million. Cello Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 121.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.74.

CLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Cello Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Cello Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.62) price target on shares of Cello Group plc in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.50 ($1.54).

Cello Group plc Company Profile

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

