Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CLDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at 3.24 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $399.21 million.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business earned $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,923.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 971.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 50,180 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

