CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) opened at 8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.27.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.45. The firm earned $258.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

