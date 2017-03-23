CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 50,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) opened at 8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.27.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company earned $258.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

