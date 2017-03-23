Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Insider Sells $150,152.10 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $150,152.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,807 shares. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company earned $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.76 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 689.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 679,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 593,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

