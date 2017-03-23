Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carolina Financial Corp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Carolina Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) traded up 1.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 5,321 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $356.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Carolina Financial Corp has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $31.50.

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Carolina Financial Corp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Carolina Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon bought 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $96,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,084. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Carolina Financial Corp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

