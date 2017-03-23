Carnival Corp (CCL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Corp traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 1,690,167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carnival Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.15 price objective on shares of Carnival Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Carnival Corp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

In related news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $491,005.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,332,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $335,640.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,082. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Carnival Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Corp by 94.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Carnival Corp by 79.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Carnival Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Carnival Corp by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

