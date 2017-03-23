Carnival Corp (CCL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carnival Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Carnival Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Carnival Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.84.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.66. 1,814,122 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Carnival Corp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/carnival-corp-ccl-given-new-65-00-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Carnival Corp’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $726,663.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,980.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 60,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,161,201.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,297 shares of company stock worth $13,007,082 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carnival Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,257,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,805,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,714,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,245,000 after buying an additional 133,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Carnival Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,556,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,006,000 after buying an additional 410,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Carnival Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,539,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Carnival Corp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,708,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after buying an additional 1,449,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.