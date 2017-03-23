Carl M. Porto Acquires 1,500 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Carl M. Porto bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 8,694 shares of the company traded hands. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut.

