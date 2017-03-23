CardConnect Corp (CCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CardConnect Corp. provides payment processing and technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers CardPointe, a reporting and transaction management portal which provides mobile, terminal and integrated payment solutions; CardSecure, a gateway integrated with the Oracle, SAP and JD Edwards ERP systems which secures transactions through data breach protection and PCI scope reduction. It serves small-to-midsize businesses, related mobile app as well as enterprise-level organizations. CardConnect Corp. is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

CCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CardConnect Corp from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CardConnect Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CardConnect Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of CardConnect Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CardConnect Corp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 13,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CardConnect Corp has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s market cap is $393.34 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CardConnect Corp will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/cardconnect-corp-ccn-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CardConnect Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of CardConnect Corp as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CardConnect Corp

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a provider of payment processing and technology solutions. The Company has developed advanced payment solutions using point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. The Company’s small-to-midsize business offering, CardPointe, is a platform that includes a reporting and transaction management portal, which extends to a native mobile application.

Receive News & Ratings for CardConnect Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardConnect Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.