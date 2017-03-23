CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) received a $14.00 target price from Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) opened at 11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $317.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. CARBO Ceramics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $18.97.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business earned $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics will post ($3.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in CARBO Ceramics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CARBO Ceramics by 420.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

Carbo Ceramics Inc is an oilfield services technology company. The Company supplies ceramic proppant. The Company also sells sand and resin-coated proppants. Additionally, it provides fracture simulation software, fracture design and consulting services, and a range of technologies for spill prevention, containment and related countermeasures.

