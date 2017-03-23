Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) opened at 14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/capitol-federal-financial-inc-cffn-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Kent G. Townsend sold 103,804 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $1,573,668.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,803.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Lehman sold 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.