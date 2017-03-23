Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Capitala Finance Corp were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 84,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 42.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) opened at 14.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.08. Capitala Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Capitala Finance Corp had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Capitala Finance Corp’s payout ratio is -305.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Capitala Finance Corp Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

