Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 29.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 7,341.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 461,982 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) opened at 3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $400.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Capital Product Partners L.P. had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Company’s fleet consisted of 36 high specification vessels with an average age of approximately 7.4 years, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container carrier vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

