Capital One Financial Corp. Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Capital One Financial Corp. decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) opened at 133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $126.02 and a 12 month high of $171.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,643.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

