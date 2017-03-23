Capita PLC’s (CPI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of Capita PLC from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 466 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.48).

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 559.00. 2,206,862 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.72 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 603.70. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,101.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/capita-plcs-cpi-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.00), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,479.55). Insiders bought 100 shares of company stock valued at $50,672 over the last 90 days.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.