Capita Plc (CTAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capita Plc (NASDAQ:CTAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Capita Plc (NASDAQ:CTAGY) remained flat at $28.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.71. Capita Plc has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

