Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP)

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $353.45 million. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquinox Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 398,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $6,838,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 227,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company operates in the segment of identification and development of therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology.

