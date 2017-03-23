Canopy Growth Corp (TWMJF) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a $14.00 price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:TWMJF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:TWMJF) traded up 2.883% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.529. 130,340 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The firm’s market cap is $939.60 million. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

