Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 2,469,357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 74.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cancer Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cancer Genetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The stock’s market cap is $63.74 million.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc is engaged in the field of personalized medicine, enabling precision medicine in the field of oncology through its diagnostic products and services, and molecular markers. The Company develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment, and enable biopharmaceutical companies engaged in oncology trials to select candidate populations and manage adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

