Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock Price Down 9% on Disappointing Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price was down 9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 3,847,906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.36 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 42.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 198.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,704,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 1,392,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock Price Down 9% on Disappointing Earnings” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/canadian-solar-inc-csiq-stock-price-down-9-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.