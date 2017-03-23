Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) PT Set at $12.00 by Roth Capital

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given a $12.00 price target by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.36 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.49.

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at 11.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.78. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.57 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quentec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 572,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 54,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,509,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

