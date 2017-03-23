Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co cut Canadian Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 1.84% on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 1,585,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.78.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company earned $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Canadian Solar by 42.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Canadian Solar by 198.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Solar by 24.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Canadian Solar by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Canadian Solar by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,704,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 1,392,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

