Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the firm will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 144.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.30. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $119.50 and a 12 month high of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Hunter Harrison sold 178,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $26,937,229.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ubavka Rebecca Macdonald sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $560,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,084 shares of company stock worth $29,396,064. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3803 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.

