Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Réal Michel Cusson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,103,400.00. Also, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total value of C$347,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,500 and have sold 74,000 shares valued at $3,124,390.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) traded up 0.23% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 750,154 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

