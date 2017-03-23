Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,642.50. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.81, for a total transaction of C$97,810.00. Insiders have sold 41,518 shares of company stock worth $3,775,477 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,601 shares. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $98.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

