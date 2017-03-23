Canaccord Genuity Increases IQE plc (IQE) Price Target to GBX 69

IQE plc (LON:IQE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut IQE plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) price target on shares of IQE plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

IQE plc (LON:IQE) opened at 51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.23. The company’s market cap is GBX 341.68 million. IQE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 55.00.

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

