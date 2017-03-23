Canaccord Genuity Increases Goals Soccer Centres plc (GOAL) Price Target to GBX 145

Goals Soccer Centres plc (LON:GOAL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 145 ($1.79) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of Goals Soccer Centres plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Goals Soccer Centres plc (LON:GOAL) opened at 106.00 on Tuesday. Goals Soccer Centres plc has a one year low of GBX 86.00 and a one year high of GBX 122.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.09. The firm’s market cap is GBX 63.03 million.

About Goals Soccer Centres plc

Goals Soccer Centres plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the operation of outdoor soccer centers. The Company operates in the United Kingdom and United States, and operates in the operation of soccer centers segment. The Company offers 5-a-side soccer centers across approximately 50 centers in the United Kingdom and one in Los Angeles, the United States.

