Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 56.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $67.89.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/campbell-soup-company-cpb-declares-0-35-quarterly-dividend.html.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, insider Carlos Barroso sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $556,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.