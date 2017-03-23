Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 56.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $67.89.
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Campbell Soup Company news, insider Carlos Barroso sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $556,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
Campbell Soup Company Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.
