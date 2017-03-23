Calpine Co. (CPN) Receives $16.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

CPN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Calpine in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Calpine from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calpine by 8.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calpine by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Calpine by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) opened at 10.66 on Monday. Calpine has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Calpine had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calpine will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

