Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf Company is designs, develops, manufactures and markets high quality, innovative golf clubs. The Company’s golf clubs are sold at premium prices to both average and skilled golfers on the basis of performance, ease of use and appearance. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wunderlich restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

