CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded up 0.24% on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,792 shares. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $591.73 million, a P/E ratio of 334.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp Corp. news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $93,062.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 287,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $396,664. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

