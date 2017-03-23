Cal-Maine Foods’ (CALM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALM. Vetr downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) traded up 0.38% on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,353 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 192.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business earned $253.50 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $93,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $265,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $98,219.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 237,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.7% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

