Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) opened at 22.25 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock’s market cap is $10.35 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. during the second quarter worth $483,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 26.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 22.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Co.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

