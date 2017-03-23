C. Mark Hussey Sells 2,500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,306 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company earned $178.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm focused on assisting clients with their business issues by delivering solutions to support their strategic objectives. The Company’s segments are Huron Healthcare, which provides advisory, consulting and technology solutions to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals and physician practices; Huron Education and Life Sciences, which provides management consulting services and software solutions to the higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, and research industries; Huron Business Advisory, which provides services to the C-suite of middle market and organizations, institutions, law firms, investment banks and private equity firms, and All Other.

