BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) opened at 47.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 72.58%. The business earned $403.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, insider Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $91,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,139 shares in the company, valued at $463,757.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 5,273,159 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $240,825,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,282,159 shares of company stock worth $241,218,202. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 148.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

