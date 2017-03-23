Buckeye Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $924.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $860.16 million. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

BPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.11 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 120.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,345,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

