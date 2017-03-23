BTG plc (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 790 ($9.76) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTG plc from GBX 860 ($10.62) to GBX 775 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 737 ($9.10) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of BTG plc from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 775 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.78) target price on shares of BTG plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 765.25 ($9.45).

BTG plc (LON:BTG) opened at 566.00 on Tuesday. BTG plc has a one year low of GBX 528.36 and a one year high of GBX 739.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 602.99. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.17 billion.

WARNING: “BTG plc (BTG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/btg-plc-btg-rating-reiterated-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

BTG plc Company Profile

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

