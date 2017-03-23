Bruker Co. (BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) traded up 1.00% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,367 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Bruker has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm earned $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bruker Co. (BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/bruker-co-brkr-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,300 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $54,602.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,706,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,155,419.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 4,300 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,710,931 shares in the company, valued at $880,173,129.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 75.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Bruker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.