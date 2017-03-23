Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Shore Capital currently has GBX 2,200 ($27.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,875 ($23.16).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group plc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,158.50 ($26.66).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) traded down 1.14% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1990.00. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,089.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,009.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,887.57. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 269.01 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brooks-macdonald-group-plc-brk-upgraded-to-buy-by-shore-capital.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

