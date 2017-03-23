Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) has been assigned a C$25.50 price objective by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WARNING: “Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY.UN) PT Set at C$25.50 by Scotiabank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brookfield-property-partners-lp-bpy-un-pt-set-at-c25-50-by-scotiabank.html.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is an owner and operator of properties. The Company is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls. The Company’s business is organized in three operating platforms: office, retail and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.