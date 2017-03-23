Brokers Set Expectations for Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (GOLF)

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Forward View assumed coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golfsmith International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 18.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 489.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,184,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000.

