Brokers Set Expectations for Carnival Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Corp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carnival Corp in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus raised Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Carnival Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brokers-set-expectations-for-carnival-corps-q1-2017-earnings-ccl.html.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp by 17.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 15,165 shares of Carnival Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $790,248.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,794.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 6,276 shares of Carnival Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $335,640.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,297 shares of company stock worth $13,007,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.