Brokers Offer Predictions for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (OMED)

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.37). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brokers-offer-predictions-for-oncomed-pharmaceuticals-incs-fy2017-earnings-omed.html.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 9.42 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $352.29 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,307.23%. The business earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Timothy Hoey sold 12,763 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $97,509.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Lewicki sold 9,175 shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $70,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,676 shares of company stock worth $523,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 197.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 230,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 153,030 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,812,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 472,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing anti-cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific (OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10) and GITRL-Fc.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.