Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northwest Natural Gas Co’s FY2018 Earnings (NWN)

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Fidell now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.97 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $68,580.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,888.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,807 shares of company stock valued at $515,930 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $24,552,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

