Brokerages Set Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Target Price at $21.36

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 22.50 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The stock’s market cap is $625.84 million.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $73,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $261,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,505 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 228,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 98,075 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

