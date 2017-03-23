Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Target Price at $13.63

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. FBR & Co started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $164,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 164.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,727,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 2,317,718 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,867,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

